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The Symphony of Westchester: All Romantic Music Program

The Symphony of Westchester: All Romantic Music Program

The Symphony of Westchester closes its season with an All Romantic Music Program featuring violin soloist Masha Lakisova. Conducted by Barry Charles Hoffman, the concert includes Rossini’s William Tell Overture, Elgar’s Serenade for Strings, and Dvorak’s Violin Concerto, Op. 53 in A minor.

Christopher J. Murphy Auditorium, Murphy Science and Technology Building, Iona University
$60 general admission, $45 seniors over 65, $20 students with valid ID
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
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Event Supported By

The Symphony of Westchester
9146544926
info@thesymphonyofwestchester.org
https://www.thesymphonyofwestchester.org

Artist Group Info

scott@bigmeaney.com
Christopher J. Murphy Auditorium, Murphy Science and Technology Building, Iona University
715 North Ave.
New Rochelle, New York 10801
9146544926
info@thesymphonyofwestchester.org
https://www.thesymphonyofwestchester.org/programs.html#cnct4