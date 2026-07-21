THE SHINE STUDIO Living With Art: Celebrating Jack Lenor Larsen's Birthday
THE SHINE STUDIO Living With Art: Celebrating Jack Lenor Larsen's Birthday
Join us for a special summer afternoon celebrating the life and legacy of Jack Lenor Larsen—a visionary who believed in living creatively, surrounded by art, nature, and global inspiration.
This immersive event invites guests to use textiles, fabrics, and other inspiration from the LongHouse Reserve Collection to create an original piece. Snacks and beverages provided.
The Shine Studio
50
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
The Shine Studio
977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor TurnpikeBridgehampton, New York 11932
631-615-4002
info@shinenyc.net