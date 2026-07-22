The Patient Looks Back: Portraits of My Therapist
The Patient Looks Back: Portraits of My Therapist
In The Patient Looks Back: Portraits of My Therapist, Catskill-based painter Joyce Polance reverses therapy’s usual direction of attention by turning the patient’s gaze toward the therapist. Painted in oil entirely with her fingers, the three-year series moves between likeness and disruption, testing what close looking can—and cannot—reveal.
The opening reception is September 24, 5–7 p.m., and the artist talk is October 3, 4–5 p.m.
James W. Palmer III Gallery
12:00 AM - 12:00 AM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Vassar College - Palmer Gallery
845-437-5370
campusactivities@vassar.edu
James W. Palmer III Gallery
124 Raymond AvePoughkeepsie, New York 12604
845-437-5370
campusactivities@vassar.edu