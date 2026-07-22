In The Patient Looks Back: Portraits of My Therapist, Catskill-based painter Joyce Polance reverses therapy’s usual direction of attention by turning the patient’s gaze toward the therapist. Painted in oil entirely with her fingers, the three-year series moves between likeness and disruption, testing what close looking can—and cannot—reveal.

The opening reception is September 24, 5–7 p.m., and the artist talk is October 3, 4–5 p.m.