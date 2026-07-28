The Other Side presents The Big Conversation

Wednesday August 12th - 7pm at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

The Little Falls Textile Strike of 1912-1913 was a historically significant event that brought the Industrial Workers of the World and the Socialist Party to the Mohawk Valley. Local author and historian Cheney will discuss how the strike's history signifies the need to study the "hidden radical kernels" of the Mohawk Valley. Q & A to follow. Publications of Cheney's writings include articles in New York Archives Magazine, Cosmonaut, and Democratic Left. Talk is free and open to the public. For additional information on events at The Other Side visit theothersideutica.org.

