The Light Before Christmas with Trek Track Collective

Candlelight Concerts at the historic Colonial Theatre offer a truly unforgettable musical experience, combining exceptional live performances with the beauty of hundreds of flickering candles. Set within the theater’s magnificently restored 1903 auditorium, renowned for its gilded architecture and exceptional acoustics, these intimate concerts transform cherished music into magical evenings filled with warmth, nostalgia and holiday spirit.

Celebrate the season with an enchanting evening of beloved holiday music performed by the Trek Track Collective, all illuminated by the warm glow of candlelight.

Based in the Berkshires, Trek Track Collective is a premier string quartet featuring violinists Eileen Markland and Hannah Roberts, violist Bing Liu, and cellist Robbie Wilson. Each musician brings a distinguished career spanning classical, jazz and folk traditions, creating a rich and expressive sound that is both elegant and deeply moving.

From timeless seasonal favorites to beloved holiday classics, this special candlelit performance offers the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends. Surrounded by The Colonial Theatre’s historic beauty, audiences will enjoy an evening of music, atmosphere and holiday magic that will linger long after the final note.