The West Stockbridge Jazz Series Presents the Hot Club of New England (HCNE) is a musical collective featuring the top swing, and hot jazz musicians in the New England area. Founded when jazz power couple vocalist Atla DeChamplain and pianist Matt DeChamplain teamed up with violinist Jason Anick and bassist Greg Loughman of the internationally renowned gypsy jazz group The Rhythm Future Quartet, HCNE is on a mission to bring the elegant and classic style of the swing era and the roaring 20's to a modern audience. Their music contains echoes of Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, and other legends of the Great American Songbook.

$35 Members/$40 Non-members. Card to Culture tickets available - can be reserved at weststockbridgehistory.org.

