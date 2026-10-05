The Holyoke Civic Symphony Presents: Old Wine in New Bottles

The Holyoke Civic Symphony opens its 2026–2027 season, “Significant Figures,” on Sunday, October 18 at 3 p.m. with Old Wine in New Bottles, a program that brings together a world-premiere performance, a contemporary concerto and one of the most recognizable works in the orchestral repertoire.

The free concert will take place at the Leslie Phillips Theater at Holyoke Community College, 303 Homestead Avenue in Holyoke.

The program features the premiere of Lauren Bernofsky’s Overture on Themes from The Mensch, drawn from her forthcoming opera The Mensch; Quinn Mason’s Trombone Concerto, Sonorous, featuring guest soloist Matthew Russo; and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

The concert launches a particularly significant season for the Holyoke Civic Symphony, marking the orchestra’s 60th anniversary and David Kidwell’s 30th season as conductor.