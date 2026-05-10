Friday, May 29, 4:00 PM. THE GIRL WHO WORE FREEDOM. A documentary telling the untold stories of D-Day from the men, women, and children who lived through German occupation and Allied liberation of Normandy, France. Film runs 1 hr 29 minutes. Unrated. Free admission. Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street, Rosendale, NY. Reserve tickets in advance at www.rosendaletheatre.org/movies/the-girl-who-wore-freedom/ There will a drawing to award a 14 to 18-year old student a $500 scholarship for attending and participating!