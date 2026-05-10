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The Girl Who Wore Freedom

The Girl Who Wore Freedom

Friday, May 29, 4:00 PM. THE GIRL WHO WORE FREEDOM. A documentary telling the untold stories of D-Day from the men, women, and children who lived through German occupation and Allied liberation of Normandy, France. Film runs 1 hr 29 minutes. Unrated. Free admission. Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street, Rosendale, NY. Reserve tickets in advance at www.rosendaletheatre.org/movies/the-girl-who-wore-freedom/ There will a drawing to award a 14 to 18-year old student a $500 scholarship for attending and participating!

The Rosendale Theatre
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Rosendale Theatre
8456588989
info@rosendaletheatre.org
rosendaletheatre.org
The Rosendale Theatre
408 Main Street
Rosendale, New York 12472
845-658-8989
hello@rosendaletheatre.org
https://www.rosendaletheatre.org