The Emerson Circle with Author Bruce Nichols

Join author Bruce Nichols for a reading and discussion of his new book The Emerson Circle: The Concord Radicals Who Reinvented the World. Nichols with be in conversation with Annie Abrams, author of Shortchanged.

About the book:

A lively and captivating journey through the world of the Transcendentalists, America’s first group of public intellectuals, whose visionary ideas reinvented our culture and politics and remain an inspiration today.