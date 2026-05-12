The Emerson Circle with Author Bruce Nichols
The Emerson Circle with Author Bruce Nichols
Join author Bruce Nichols for a reading and discussion of his new book The Emerson Circle: The Concord Radicals Who Reinvented the World. Nichols with be in conversation with Annie Abrams, author of Shortchanged.
About the book:
A lively and captivating journey through the world of the Transcendentalists, America’s first group of public intellectuals, whose visionary ideas reinvented our culture and politics and remain an inspiration today.
Split Rock Books
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Split Rock Books
845-265-2080
info@splitrockbks.com
Split Rock Books
97 Main StreetCold Spring, New York 10516
8452652080
info@splitrockbks.com