The Best Land: Four Hundred Years of Love and Betrayal on Oneida Territory

The Best Land

Kuyahoora Valley Historical Society presents Professor Emeritus and author Susan Brewer.

Saturday, September 19, 2:00 p.m. at the Newport Baptist Church, 7497 Main St. Newport, NY

In her new book, The Best Land, Professor Brewer traces over 400 years of the history of two families in Central NY, her own European family and the Oneida Mohawk family of Polly Denny. This talk is free and open to the public. Books available for sale.

