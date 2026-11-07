THE BALLAD TREE

TEMPO - Saturday, November 14, 8 PM

Songs of heartbreak, death and the supernatural come to life in The Ballad Tree, an atmospheric evening of live music, song, dance and puppetry inspired by the Appalachian murder ballad tradition.

The dark stories take on a fairytale quality, transforming tales of terrible deeds and tragic heartbreak into moments of beauty.

David Kamm, whose folk-rooted guitar and banjo work provides the musical backbone of the production, leads the live music alongside Hudson Valley musicians Allison and Lee Godleski, while director and choreographer Djahari Clark is joined by dancers Glenna Yu and Laura Victoria Ward. Costume design by Kristin Costa.