The Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center will hold its 2026 Bagel Run on Sunday, September 20, 2026. The Bagel Run features certified USATF 5K, 10K, and 15K road races, along with a 1K Kids Fun Run.

The 5K begins at 8:00 a.m., followed by the 10K and 15K at 8:10 a.m. The 1K Kids Fun Run begins at 9:45 a.m.

Early registration fees through September 11, 2026, are $38.10 for the 5K, $43.40 for the 10K, $48.70 for the 15K, and $16.90 for the 1K Kids Fun Run. Registration fees increase after September 11. A free long-sleeve Dri-FIT shirt is included with registration.

For additional information or to register, visit albanyjcc.org/Walk/Run or contact Elizabeth at ElizabethM@albanyjcc.org.