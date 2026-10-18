Taste of Korea Albany

The Fall Taste of Korea Festival — We Are Back in the City!

We are so excited to announce that we are back in the city, and we are bringing our biggest, happiest celebration yet to the Capital Region and surrounding areas! Hosted by International Youth Fellowship (IYF) Albany, the Taste of Korea festival is all about bringing our community together to share joy, laughter, and wonderful memories. With our return to the city, we’ve expanded everything to serve up more incredible food and create an even more vibrant day for local families. Come hungry and get ready for a happy belly filled with delicious, authentic Korean food! But the fun doesn't stop at the table—something is exciting for every single member of the family to experience:

Play Traditional Korean Games: Step into our cultural zone and try out classic games that bring people together through friendly fun and play.

Kids' Squid Game Activities: Kids and youth can dive into the safe, playful excitement inspired by popular Korean games and challenges.

High-Energy K-Pop & Fun: Feel the rhythm, groove to the beats, and enjoy lively music throughout the day.

Demon Hunters "Make Your Kimbap" Challenge: Get hands-on with our fun culinary challenge and try your hand at rolling your own delicious kimbap!

K-Beauty "Know Your Color & Tone" Station: Discover your unique color palette and skin tone styling tips with our interactive beauty experience.

This festival is designed to put a massive smile on your face, treat your taste buds, and unite our community in a warm, welcoming space. Bring your family, invite your friends, and come celebrate with us!

Date: November 7

Admission: Free and open to all families and community members!