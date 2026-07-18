🧀 Taste New York Cheese

at the Little Falls

Cheese Festival!

Join us at Rock City Centre during the Little Falls Cheese Festival for one (or all!) of three guided tasting sessions led by proprietor & renowned cheesemonger Mary Rizzo of The Cheese Traveler.

Each 60-minute class features a different selection of artisan cheeses generously donated by New York cheesemakers while you explore the stories, science, and craftsmanship behind every bite.

✨ Choose from three unique sessions:

🧀 New York Cheese: The Basics

🧀 Look at Those Rinds!

🧀 New York Is More Than Cheddar...But It’s Where We Began

🎟️ Early Admission Tickets (available beginning Monday at 12:00 AM)

• $35 per session

• All 3 Sessions for just $90 — save $15!

💙 New York State Cheese Council members receive an additional 10% off!

Each session is limited to 35 guests, so reserve your seat early!

📍 Rock City Centre, Little Falls, NY

🗓️ Saturday, October 3, 2026

🎉 During the Little Falls Cheese Festival

Portion of proceeds benefit the New York State Cheese Council and The Meeting of the Milkmaids, supporting education and the future of New York’s dairy and cheesemaking community.

🎟️ Register Today!

https://TasteNewYorkCheese.eventbrite.com