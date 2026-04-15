Tammie Brown: BONKERZ!

Bohemian drag superstar Tammie Brown from RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, America’s Got Talent, Skin Wars, and many other TV shows, returns to The Foundry with BONKERZ!.

One moment she's belting, the next she's philosophizing, then she's dancing like a vintage cartoon brought to life. You might get a monologue about saving the planet, a Mahi Mahi dance break, or a story that starts in Texas and ends up on another planet. You truly NEVER KNOW WHAT WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN, and that's the magic!

Tammie Brown is the stage name of Keith Glen Schubert, an American singer, actor and drag performer, perhaps best known for his appearance as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 1 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.

Currently, he is a fixture in the Southern California drag scene. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Schubert started his auspicious career performing as Cha Cha in the musical “Grease,” and as the Wicked Stepmother in “Into the Woods.” He first started performing drag at Club Divas in Corpus Christi, Texas. In the early 2000’s he made an appearance as Tammie Brown on “The Surreal Life” with Tammy Faye Messner and as himself on “How Clean is Your House?”.

As Keith Glen Schubert, he has appeared in commercials for McDonalds and UPS and for Korn’s music video ” Twisted Transistor.” As Tammie Brown, he has appeared in Robbie William’s music video “She’s Madonna” and Crazy Lupe’s “Mm Ma Ma.” In March 2009, Tammie released her first, album “Popcorn” on iTunes. On YouTube you can view Tammie’s videos such as “Shaka Buku U”, “Whatever” and “The Ballad of Tiger Lily.”

This show is brought to us by our friends at SPIN CYCLE NYC!

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TICKETS

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $15

General Admission: $25

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $35

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Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

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Venue Accessibility: We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

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Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Berkshire Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.