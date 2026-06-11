Talk: Suketu Mehta, author of This Land is Our Land: An Immigrant’s Manifesto

Suketu Mehta, author of This Land is Our Land: An Immigrant’s Manifesto, will speak at Opalka Gallery in collaboration with the NYS Writers Institute in recognition of Constitution Day. Earlier event at 4:30pm at UAlbany Performing Arts Center.

Now an Associate Professor of Journalism at New York University, Suketu Mehta is an award-winning author who focuses on global migration inspired from personal experience as an immigrant in his acclaimed book This Land is Our Land – named by The Times as one of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2019 and one of the 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2019. He is also the author of the acclaimed “Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found,” which won the Kiriyama Prize and the Hutch Crossword Award and was a finalist for many others, including the 2005 Pulitzer Prize.

’This Land Is Our Land’ reads like an impassioned survey course on migration, laying bare the origins of mass migration in searing clarity.” —The New York Times

Mehta speaks at Opalka Gallery in collaboration with the NYS Writers Institute.

This event is free but please register in advance through the Opalka Gallery website.