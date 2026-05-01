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Taghkanic Community Forest Opening

Taghkanic Community Forest Opening

Join friends, volunteers, and fans of the forest to celebrate the opening of CLC’s newest public property – the Taghkanic Community Forest!

Drop in to say hello or stay for a whole day of fun. The day is jam-packed with forest-themed festivities including:

Bioblitzes where we’ll identify the plants and animals on the property

Kayaking and fishing on the lake

A guided forestry hike with forester Cory Creagan

A birds of prey presentation with Ravensbeard Wildlife Center at 1:00 p.m.

The opportunity to tour a tree planting and habitat restoration project cared for by volunteers

Food and ice cream!

Space is already filling up fast, register today!

Taghkanic Community Forest
10:00 AM - 03:29 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Columbia Land Conservancy
Hello@ColumbiaLand.org
www.ColumbiaLand.org
Taghkanic Community Forest