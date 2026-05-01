Taghkanic Community Forest Opening
Taghkanic Community Forest Opening
Join friends, volunteers, and fans of the forest to celebrate the opening of CLC’s newest public property – the Taghkanic Community Forest!
Drop in to say hello or stay for a whole day of fun. The day is jam-packed with forest-themed festivities including:
Bioblitzes where we’ll identify the plants and animals on the property
Kayaking and fishing on the lake
A guided forestry hike with forester Cory Creagan
A birds of prey presentation with Ravensbeard Wildlife Center at 1:00 p.m.
The opportunity to tour a tree planting and habitat restoration project cared for by volunteers
Food and ice cream!
Space is already filling up fast, register today!
Taghkanic Community Forest
10:00 AM - 03:29 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Columbia Land Conservancy
Hello@ColumbiaLand.org
Taghkanic Community Forest