Taghkanic Community Forest Opening

Join friends, volunteers, and fans of the forest to celebrate the opening of CLC’s newest public property – the Taghkanic Community Forest!

Drop in to say hello or stay for a whole day of fun. The day is jam-packed with forest-themed festivities including:

Bioblitzes where we’ll identify the plants and animals on the property

Kayaking and fishing on the lake

A guided forestry hike with forester Cory Creagan

A birds of prey presentation with Ravensbeard Wildlife Center at 1:00 p.m.

The opportunity to tour a tree planting and habitat restoration project cared for by volunteers

Food and ice cream!

Space is already filling up fast, register today!