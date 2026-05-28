Summer Solstice Carnival

Celebrate the longest day of the year at Spiral House Park with an afternoon of music, food, art, and connection.

The Summer Solstice marks the sun's peak and the natural world in full expression — a moment to gather, play, and honor our connection to the Earth's rhythms. Join us for a family-friendly carnival set among the park's sculptures, gardens, and trails.

Vegetarian Food & Drink: Yeah Dawg, Pamana Kitchen, and local cider from Metal House Cider

Music & Performance: Live sets from Megan Gugliotta and Anjali Aurora, plus performances by the Mid-Hudson Juggling Club and Abby Higgs, with additional appearances throughout the day

Activities: Upstate Jamboree Games, ribbon wand and craft-making with Anita Barber, and playful moments woven throughout the park's landscape

Come as you are, bring your people, and celebrate the light of the season.

Tickets are offered on a sliding scale of $20–$30. We invite you to choose the price that feels supportive and accessible for you. Paying more, if you’re able, helps us extend lower-cost and free tickets to others in our community.