Strength & Sip

Running back our sold-out event from May with ANATOMIE, and back with even more fun and excitement!! Join us for this fall-themed social workout class with crafts, mimosas, other take homes, and more!!

INCLUDED IN YOUR TICKET:

45-minute bodyweight strength-focused HIIT Class with ANATOMIE instructors

Burgundy yoga mat

Special exclusive-designed tote bag

Custom embroidery on tote bag

Bottomless mimosas and mocktails

Pumpkin craft to take home

Unlimited photo booth prints

Local food and snacks

Live DJ, Professional photo ops

And more fun goodies and surprises!

AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE AND ADD ON TO YOUR TICKET:

Permanent jewelry (silver or gold)