Strength & Sip
Strength & Sip
Running back our sold-out event from May with ANATOMIE, and back with even more fun and excitement!! Join us for this fall-themed social workout class with crafts, mimosas, other take homes, and more!!
INCLUDED IN YOUR TICKET:
45-minute bodyweight strength-focused HIIT Class with ANATOMIE instructors
Burgundy yoga mat
Special exclusive-designed tote bag
Custom embroidery on tote bag
Bottomless mimosas and mocktails
Pumpkin craft to take home
Unlimited photo booth prints
Local food and snacks
Live DJ, Professional photo ops
And more fun goodies and surprises!
AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE AND ADD ON TO YOUR TICKET:
Permanent jewelry (silver or gold)
Evermore Hall
$75
09:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Evermore Hall
hello@evermorehall.com
Evermore Hall
410 Fulton Street, 5th FloorTroy, New York 12180
hello@evermorehall.com