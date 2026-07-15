Stories and Songs of the Revolution with Jonathan Kruk and Linda Russell

Come celebrate America’s 250th birthday with master storyteller Jonathan Kruk and historical balladeer Linda Russell and an evening of revolutionary fun. You’ll learn the origins of Yankee Doodle Dandy, hear tales of battles that shaped the war, and meet the teen who outrode Paul Revere. This evening will include both historical music and tales from the war that birthed our nation.

BIOS: Jonathan Kruk is the Hudson Valley's storyteller, known for solo shows of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." He's been featured on CBS Sunday Morning, The Today Show, and Travel Channel.

Linda Russell is the region's Historic Balladeer. She's performed at Federal Hall, Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Symphony Space, and the National Archives