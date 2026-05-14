Stories and Images from an Adirondack Medical Practice - Program by Daniel Way, MD
Stories and Images from an Adirondack Medical Practice - Program by Daniel Way, MD
Acclaimed author Daniel Way, MD, will present stories and photographs from his three decades as a medical practitioner in the southeastern Adirondacks. His books based on this experience have been lauded for their sensitive, poignant and sometimes humorous portrayals of Adirondackers he encountered in his work.
Town of Chester Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Historical Society Town of Chester and The Chester Library
5183218542
chesterhistoryny@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
adirondacker59@gmail.com
Town of Chester Library
6307 State Route 9Chestertown, New York 12817
5183218542
bmccann43@gmail.com