Stockbridge Sinfonia Presents an American Showcase
Stockbridge Sinfonia Presents an American Showcase
The Stockbridge Sinfonia celebrates our nation’s 250th anniversary with a program of works by American composers, featuring the stunning Symphony No. 1 in e minor by Florence Price. The orchestra teams up with members of Berkshire County choirs to present choral works by Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copland, as well as America the Beautiful.
The concerts are free and open to the public.
Saint James Place
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Stockbridge Sinfonia
Saint James Place
352 Main StreetGreat Barrington, Massachusetts 01230
(413) 528-1996
sjp@saintjamesplace.net