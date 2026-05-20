Stockbridge Sinfonia Presents an American Showcase
Stockbridge Sinfonia Presents an American Showcase
With themes of hope, community, and renewal, the Stockbridge Sinfonia will present a program celebrating the richness of the American orchestral and choral tradition alongside a classical masterpiece.
Program: An American Showcase
Trumpet Concerto, Joseph Haydn. Soloist: Peter Fiegel
America the Beautiful, Arr. Philip Rothman, for chorus and orchestra
The Promise of Living, Aaron Copland, for chorus and orchestra
Make Our Garden Grow, Leonard Bernstein, for chorus and orchestra
Symphony No. 1, Florence Price
Ceremonial Music for Orchestra, Stephen Murray
Concerto in Eb by Joseph Haydn, soloist Peter Fiegel
The Stockbridge Sinfonia is a unique multi-generational full symphony orchestra that undertakes ambitious orchestral works. It is the largest and longest operating community orchestra in the Berkshires. The Stockbridge Sinfonia uses music as a tool to develop the leadership of youth, recognize the talents of adults and build community across Berkshire County. All of this is accomplished through our mission of “classical music for the love of it!”
Tracy Wilson, Music Director
Christine Singer, President
Free and open to the public; donations are greatly appreciated.
For more information, please visit www.stockbridgesinfonia.org or call either 413-822-1318 or 413-298-3137.