Stockbridge Sinfonia Presents an American Showcase

With themes of hope, community, and renewal, the Stockbridge Sinfonia will present a program celebrating the richness of the American orchestral and choral tradition alongside a classical masterpiece.

Program: An American Showcase

Trumpet Concerto, Joseph Haydn. Soloist: Peter Fiegel

America the Beautiful, Arr. Philip Rothman, for chorus and orchestra

The Promise of Living, Aaron Copland, for chorus and orchestra

Make Our Garden Grow, Leonard Bernstein, for chorus and orchestra

Symphony No. 1, Florence Price

Ceremonial Music for Orchestra, Stephen Murray

Concerto in Eb by Joseph Haydn, soloist Peter Fiegel

The Stockbridge Sinfonia is a unique multi-generational full symphony orchestra that undertakes ambitious orchestral works. It is the largest and longest operating community orchestra in the Berkshires. The Stockbridge Sinfonia uses music as a tool to develop the leadership of youth, recognize the talents of adults and build community across Berkshire County. All of this is accomplished through our mission of “classical music for the love of it!”

Tracy Wilson, Music Director

Christine Singer, President

Free and open to the public; donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, please visit www.stockbridgesinfonia.org or call either 413-822-1318 or 413-298-3137.

