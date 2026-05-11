Stockbridge Sinfonia Benefit Concert: John Come Kiss Me Now: Fantasies for Solo Violin, with Gerald Elias

A solo violin concert to benefit the Stockbridge Sinfonia’s Student Award Fund, generously offered by the talented violinist Gerald Elias. The evening opens with an introductory talk on musical fantasies as a prelude to an uninterrupted musical performance, followed by a reception and silent auction.

Program:

Pedro Lopes Nogueira, Preludio and Fantezia in F Major

Georg Philipp Telemann, Fantasia VII in E-flat

Johann Paul von Westhoff, Suite for Solo Violin

Johann Sebastian Bach, Sonata No. 1 in G Minor for Solo Violin

Nicola Matteis, the Younger, Fantasia in A Minor

Johan Helmich Roman, Assaggio No. 4 in C Minor

Thomas Baltzar A prelude for the Violin, “John, come kiss me now”

Gerald Elias is a former violinist with the Boston Symphony and associate concertmaster of the Utah Symphony. He has been music director and conductor of Salt Lake City’s Vivaldi by Candlelight chamber orchestra series since 2004 and is also a noted novelist and short story author. Elias will perform on a 2025 violin styled after one made in 1650 by the great Niccolo Amati, this modern version made by Gerald’s son, Jacob Elias.

The Stockbridge Sinfonia Student Award Fund provides annual scholarships to young musicians demonstrating talent and dedication to the orchestra. Since 1996, the Sinfonia has awarded over $63,000 to encourage student musical development, with awards typically ranging from $50 to $500 to support lessons, instruments, and music-related expenses.

The Stockbridge Sinfonia, the largest and longest operating community orchestra in the Berkshires, is a unique multi-generational full symphony orchestra that undertakes ambitious orchestral works. Using music as a tool to develop the leadership of youth, recognize the talents of adults, and build community across Berkshire County, the Sinfonia accomplishes its mission of “classical music for the love of it!”

Tracy Wilson, Music Director

Christine Singer, President

For more information, please visit www.stockbridgesinfonia.org or call either 413-822-1318 or 413-298-3137.

