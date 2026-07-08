Stewardship Coordinator Guided Hike
Stewardship Coordinator Guided Hike
Join our new Stewardship Coordinator Ben Prigg for his first guided hike! Learn about his invasive species work and the other ways the Preserve works to maintain native species and our land.
Suggested donation of $5; Members and children under 12 are free. Registration is required; event capped at 15 people.
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
284 Pond Hill RoadRensselaerville, New York 12147
5187973440
info@huyckpreserve.org