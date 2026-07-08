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Stewardship Coordinator Guided Hike

Stewardship Coordinator Guided Hike

Join our new Stewardship Coordinator Ben Prigg for his first guided hike! Learn about his invasive species work and the other ways the Preserve works to maintain native species and our land.

Suggested donation of $5; Members and children under 12 are free. ​Registration is required; event capped at 15 people.

Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
284 Pond Hill Road
Rensselaerville, New York 12147
5187973440
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/