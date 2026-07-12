The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY 40th Anniversary Season continues on Sunday, July 19, with a 3PM concert by the Stephanie Chou Jazz Ensemble featuring Stephanie Chou (voice, alto saxophone), Andy Lin (erhu, viola), Hyuna Park (piano), Matt Aronoff (bass), and Ronen Itzik (drums). Bandleader and composer Stephanie Chou blends Chinese musical influences with Western jazz and pop to create a unique and vibrant cross-cultural sound.

This event is generously hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main Street, Stamford, NY. Admission is by donation at the door; the suggested donation is $15 per person, $10 for seniors & students. There is no charge for those under age 13. Cash or check only; no reservations or advance sales. Visit https://friendsmusic.org for more information about this concert and the rest of the Friends of Music 2026 season.

Stephanie Chou studied classical piano for 15 years, started playing saxophone at age 10, and singing at age 24. She holds a BA in Mathematics from Columbia University and completed graduate studies in Music Composition at the City College of New York. Chou has received grants and commissions from the American Composers Forum, Chamber Music America, New Music USA, Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art, OPERA America, New York State Council on the Arts, and more. As an educator, Stephanie has presented masterclasses on blending culture and music, as well as the intersections of math and music.

Taiwanese-American violist and erhuist (Chinese violin), Dr. Andy Lin, is recognized as one of the most promising and active performers who specialized in both western and eastern instruments. Andy is the artistic director and co-founder of the New Asia Chamber Music Society.

An award-winning jazz pianist, Hyuna Park’s musical universe connects New York’s vibrant jazz tradition while embracing her Korean and classical roots. She was the 2018 winner of the International Women in Jazz (IWJ) festival and has performed at notable venues including the Kennedy Center, the Dizzy Gillespie Auditorium, and at the UN and other embassies.

Bassist Matt Aronoff studied at Carnegie Mellon University, then graduated with a Master's in Music from Manhattan School of Music. He is a highly sought-after acoustic and electric bassist whose first album as a bandleader, “Morning Song”, was named one of the best albums of 2022 by DownBeat magazine.

After completing degrees at Berklee College of Music and Florida State University, drummer Ronen Itzik became an in-demand session musician and sought-after recording artist in New York City. He has incorporated his knowledge of diverse musical styles into performances at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Blue Note, and at jazz festivals in Spain, Israel, Germany, Korea, Belgium, Colombia, Canada, and Ukraine.

