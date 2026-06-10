Stéphane Wrembel Band

Acclaimed French guitarist Stéphane Wrembel brings his internationally celebrated blend of jazz, gypsy swing, and world music to Next Stage Arts. Praised by Rolling Stone as “a revelation,” Wrembel is known for his Grammy Award-winning soundtrack work on Midnight in Paris, dazzling virtuosity, and deeply expressive original compositions. Joined by Adrien Chevalier (violin), Ari Folman-Cohen (bass), and Nick Anderson (drums), Wrembel and his world-class band deliver an unforgettable evening of adventurous, genre-defying music that bridges the traditions of Django Reinhardt with contemporary global influences.