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Stéphane Wrembel Band

Stéphane Wrembel Band

Acclaimed French guitarist Stéphane Wrembel brings his internationally celebrated blend of jazz, gypsy swing, and world music to Next Stage Arts. Praised by Rolling Stone as “a revelation,” Wrembel is known for his Grammy Award-winning soundtrack work on Midnight in Paris, dazzling virtuosity, and deeply expressive original compositions. Joined by Adrien Chevalier (violin), Ari Folman-Cohen (bass), and Nick Anderson (drums), Wrembel and his world-class band deliver an unforgettable evening of adventurous, genre-defying music that bridges the traditions of Django Reinhardt with contemporary global influences.

Next Stage Arts
$10-26
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Stéphane Wrembel
michelle@michelleroche.com
https://www.stephanewrembel.com/
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
https://nextstagearts.org/