STEAM @Ten Broeck: The Technology of Keeping Warm for the Holidays

Brrr! How did people keep warm in the past? Take a unique historic technology tour, plus make delicious solar s'mores, powered by the sun!

Join us for a special family STEAM holiday program at Ten Broeck Mansion exploring the history of keeping warm on chilly winter days! First, learn how the Ten Broeck and Olcott families heated the Ten Broeck Mansion from fireplaces to steam heating, and get a special peak inside a historic coal furnace, plus other unique technology features. Then, make a upcycled solar powered oven to learn about thermal heating, and bring home your own delicious s'mores kits to make and taste these at home. This program is for families with children (suggested ages 6-18).

