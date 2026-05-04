Springside National Historic Landmark -- Annual Plant Sale May 9th

Springside Landmark Plant Sale. Saturday May 9th 9 - 2. Featuring Pollinating Native Perennials, Heirloom Tomatoes, Strawberry Plants, Culinary Herbs, 12" Premium Hanging Baskets. Live Music! Baked goods and prize drawings! Springside is a 20-acre designed landscape and historic site that was on the country estate of Matthew Vassar (d. 1868) and is the only landscape of Andrew Jackson Downing (d.1852) to survive largely intact. All proceeds directly support Springside's restoration project. Come early for the best selection.

Directions: 185 Academy St, Poughkeepsie. Turn into Springside off of Academy. Go past the entrance gate house and follow the road to the right. Sale is on the grounds of the Porter’s Lodge near the statue of Matthew Vassar.