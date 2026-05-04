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Springside National Historic Landmark -- Annual Plant Sale May 9th

Springside National Historic Landmark -- Annual Plant Sale May 9th

Springside Landmark Plant Sale. Saturday May 9th 9 - 2. Featuring Pollinating Native Perennials, Heirloom Tomatoes, Strawberry Plants, Culinary Herbs, 12" Premium Hanging Baskets. Live Music! Baked goods and prize drawings! Springside is a 20-acre designed landscape and historic site that was on the country estate of Matthew Vassar (d. 1868) and is the only landscape of Andrew Jackson Downing (d.1852) to survive largely intact. All proceeds directly support Springside's restoration project. Come early for the best selection.

Directions: 185 Academy St, Poughkeepsie. Turn into Springside off of Academy. Go past the entrance gate house and follow the road to the right. Sale is on the grounds of the Porter’s Lodge near the statue of Matthew Vassar.

Springside Historic Landmark Poughkeepsie
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Springside National Historic Landmark Restoration
415-726-3665
communications@springsidelandmark.org
springsidelandmark.org
Springside Historic Landmark Poughkeepsie
185 Academy St
Poughkeepsie, New York 12601
415-726-3665
communications@springsidelandmark.org
springsidelandmark.org