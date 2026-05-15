Spring Plants Sale & Flea Market

WOODSTOCK—-The annual St. Gregory's "Spring into Summer" Plant Sale is set for Saturday, May 23 and this year also will include an outdoor "Treasures in the Trunk" flea market. The event runs from 9 am to 3 pm on May 23. St. Gregory's Episcopal Church is located at 2578 Route 212 in Woodstock.

The sale will feature many varieties of plants—at great prices-- from local gardens ready for planting. The "Treasures" flea market will take place on the grounds of St. Gregory's with great finds being sold from more than 15 different vehicles.