Spindrift Tea Time Pedicab Ride

It’s Tea Time!

Join Spindrift for a pedicab ride through the West Village celebrating Spindrift Tea, the brand’s first non-carbonated line pairing real brewed tea with real squeezed fruit.

The ride is part of Spindrift’s “Tea Time” campaign with Summer House stars Ciara Miller and KJ Dillard. The campaign puts a positive spin on “tea,” reframing it from something rooted in gossip into a reason to slow down, connect and make room for candid, meaningful conversations.

When: Thursday, July 30 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Meet outside the Little Red School House, 272 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10014

