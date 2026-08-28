Sojourner Truth: a New York State Hero bus trip

Sojourner Truth, born enslaved in New York State, overcame enormous obstacles to become a nationally known speaker and activist for equal rights and justice. Spending her life, both enslaved and free, in Kingston, New York, she is a woman to be celebrated! Join the Underground Railroad Education Center on Saturday, September 26 for a coach bus trip to Kingston to learn about and celebrate this advocate for freedom and justice.

Bus transportation from Albany to the sites in Kingston and back to Albany is arranged with Brown Coach.

Bus tickets:

$35 for UREC members

$40 for non-member Early Bird tickets until September 1, 2026

$50 for non-member tickets purchased after September 1, 2026

$25 for Students (under 18 must be accompanied by an adult)

Can’t afford a bus ticket but want to participate? We’ve got you covered! On the Registration form, click Request Scholarship Support and complete the requested information.

Can you be a Scholarship Sponsor? – Sponsor a ticket or tickets for those who would like to participate but cannot afford a ticket. On the Registration form, please check the Sponsor box and complete the requested information. You can register online or by mail.

Register and Buy Tickets Online / Request a Scholarship

Download, Print, and Mail or Hand Deliver Registration and Ticket Request PDF

Questions? Call 518-621-7793 and ask for Sarah, Paul, or Mary Liz, or email us at https://undergroundrailroadhistory.org/contact/

We’ll start our day at The Myers Residence at 194 Livingston Avenue.

Bus boarding time at The Myers Residence – 8:30am-8:50pm

Bus departure from The Myers Residence – 9:00am sharp

Bus departure time from Kingston – 8:00pm

Bus return time at The Myers Residence – 9:00pm

Parking – park on Third Street, at the back of The Myers Residence Campus. Google directions – use 103 Third Street and 99 Third Street to help locate The Myers Residence Campus. The Campus facing Third Street is between Lark Street and North Swan Street.

Each participant will receive a gift bag with light refreshments, a copy of The Narrative of Sojourner Truth, and a booklet detailing out the day’s itinerary, restaurant options, and other activities available. Lunch and dinner are bring your own or visit a local restaurant, all within easy walking distance of tour stops.