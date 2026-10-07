Smith Student Art Sale
Smith Student Art Sale
The Smith Office for the Arts (SOFA) is hosting a Student Art Sale just in time for the holidays. You are invited to purchase work created by Smith students including prints, fashion, photographs, jewelry, accessories and more by over 50 students from across campus.
Campus Center
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Campus Center
Smith College Campus Center, 100 Elm StNorthampton, Massachusetts 01063
artsinfo@smith.edu