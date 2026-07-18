Skys Celtic Revival Concert
Skys Celtic Revival Concert
The community is invited to experience an unforgettable evening of uplifting entertainment as The Sky Family, performs at Melrose United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 2nd, at 6:00 p.m. The special fundraising concert will take place at 20 Church Street, Melrose, NY, and is free with a Love Offering collected to help fundraise for repair and protection of a historic pipe organ.
“The Sky Family knows what they're doing...and does it well.” - Chicago Tribune
With their unique blend of soaring vocals, fast-paced Celtic fiddle music, humor and inspiration, the SKY Family, from Prince Edward’s Island, Canada, engages audiences from coast to coast with their soul touching, toe-tapping program! The group has toured US and Canada since 2006 and has been featured guests on numerous national TV shows.