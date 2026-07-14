Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Joy Clark plus Luke Concannon, Midnight Betty, and Lizzie Mandell

Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present an evening of exceptional songwriting featuring Joy Clark, Luke Concannon, Midnight Betty, and Lizzy Mandell. The concert opens with Luke Concannon, Lizzy Mandell, and Midnight Betty performing an intimate in-the-round set before Louisiana singer-songwriter Joy Clark and her quartet close the evening. Blending folk, Americana, indie, country, and blues influences, these acclaimed artists bring heartfelt songs, rich harmonies, and compelling stories to the stage for a memorable night of original music.