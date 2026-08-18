Shower Beers & Neutral Snap Live In NYC
Shower Beers & Neutral Snap Live In NYC
Shower Beers (the greatest punk rock band from Murray Hill, NYC ever) brings their friends Neutral Snap from NOLA in the heart of the SEC to perform live in New York at the esteemed Bowery Palace on 10/24/26. This annual endeavour is a love letter to basement dive shows, cheap beer, & loud pop-punk hits. Doors at 7pm, afterparty until late.
Bowery Palace
18.78
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Shower Beers
ShowerBeersMusic@gmail.com
Bowery Palace
327 BOWERYNEW YORK, New York 10003
212.228.0228
booking@bowerypalace.com