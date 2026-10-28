Showcase 3
Showcase 3
Features original works by current students enrolled in classes and workshops at the Woodstock School of Art, highlighting the diverse talents and creative growth thriving within our community.
Exhibition runs: May 1 – June 5, 2027
Opening Reception: Saturday, May 1, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Gallery Hours 9am-3pm, Closed on Sundays
Woodstock School of Art
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2027.
Event Supported By
Woodstock School of Art
8456792388
nina.doyle@woodstockschoolofart.org
Woodstock School of Art
2470 ROUTE 212WOODSTOCK, New York 12498
8456792388
heather@woodstockschoolofart.org