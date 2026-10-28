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Showcase 1

Showcase 1

Features original works by current students enrolled in classes and workshops at the Woodstock School of Art, highlighting the diverse talents and creative growth thriving within our community.
Exhibition runs: February 13 – March 20, 2027
Opening Reception: Saturday, February 13, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Snow date: Saturday, February 20, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Gallery Hours 9am-3pm, Closed on Sundays

Woodstock School of Art
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Mar 20, 2027.

Event Supported By

Woodstock School of Art
8456792388
nina.doyle@woodstockschoolofart.org
http://www.woodstockschoolofart.org
Woodstock School of Art
2470 ROUTE 212
WOODSTOCK, New York 12498
8456792388
heather@woodstockschoolofart.org
https://woodstockschoolofart.org/current-exhibitions/