Showcase 1

Features original works by current students enrolled in classes and workshops at the Woodstock School of Art, highlighting the diverse talents and creative growth thriving within our community.

Exhibition runs: February 13 – March 20, 2027

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 13, 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Snow date: Saturday, February 20, 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Gallery Hours 9am-3pm, Closed on Sundays