Showcase 1
Showcase 1
Features original works by current students enrolled in classes and workshops at the Woodstock School of Art, highlighting the diverse talents and creative growth thriving within our community.
Exhibition runs: February 13 – March 20, 2027
Opening Reception: Saturday, February 13, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Snow date: Saturday, February 20, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Gallery Hours 9am-3pm, Closed on Sundays
Woodstock School of Art
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Mar 20, 2027.
Event Supported By
Woodstock School of Art
8456792388
nina.doyle@woodstockschoolofart.org
Woodstock School of Art
2470 ROUTE 212WOODSTOCK, New York 12498
8456792388
heather@woodstockschoolofart.org