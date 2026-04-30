Sharkey and His Pals! Multimedia Presentation with Stephen Blauweiss ​and Gary Bohan Jr.

Join filmmakers Gary Bohan Jr. and Stephen Blauweiss for an entertaining multimedia presentation that will include several completed segments from their feature documentary Sharkey & His Pals. Sharkey was a sea lion with a sense of humor so uncanny and spontaneous, many considered him practically human. Trained in Kingston at a unique facility called Seal College, Sharkey starred on Broadway and worked with many entertainers and celebrities. His success resulted from the bond between him and his loving trainer, whose secret was showering Sharkey with kindness. This presentation will offer many surprises and laughs along with lots of show business history.