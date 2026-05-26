Shakespeare & Company Presents: Twelfth Night
Shakespeare & Company Presents: Twelfth Night
Shakespeare & Company Presents: Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, Directed by Kate Kohler Amory
July 4-July 26 at 7 pm at the Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre
Shipwrecks, disguises, and mistaken identities spark the joyful chaos of Twelfth Night, Shakespeare’s most playful romantic comedy. Love runs amok, wit flies, and nothing is quite what it seems in this sun-soaked tale of music and mischief. Performed outdoors July 4–26 at one of Newsweek’s Top 10 Outdoor Theater Venues in the U.S., this summer production invites audiences to relax, laugh, and revel in Shakespeare under the open sky.
Tickets are $40-$99 and on sale now at shakespeare.org, or by calling the Box Office at (413) 637-3353
Shakespeare & Company
$40-$99
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Shakespeare & Company
Shakespeare & Company
70 Kemble St.Lenox, Massachusetts 01240
413-637-3353
news@shakespeare.org