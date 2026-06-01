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Shakespeare & Company Presents - Shake It Up: The Remix

Shakespeare & Company Presents - Shake It Up: The Remix

Shakespeare & Company Presents - Shake It Up: The Remix

A blend of modern music and Shakespearean verse. Co-created by Allyn Burrows and Jacob Ming-Trent, Directed by Allyn Burrows

July 29-August 2 at 3:30 pm, 6 pm, and 7 pm at the Tina Packer Playhouse

The hit that had audiences on their feet returns—revved up and remixed. The Tina Packer Playhouse transforms once more into the Elephant Lounge for Shake It Up: The Remix, an exuberant mash-up of modern music and Shakespearean verse. Audiences are invited to clap, sing, stomp, and dance in the aisles as the players unleash a breathless, rocking revue

Tickets are $25-$78 and are on sale now at shakespeare.org, or by calling the box office at (413) 637-3353

Shakespeare & Company
$25-$78
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Aug 03, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shakespeare & Company
https://shakespeare.org/
Shakespeare & Company
70 Kemble St.
Lenox, Massachusetts 01240
413-637-3353
news@shakespeare.org
https://shakespeare.org/