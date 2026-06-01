Shakespeare & Company Presents - Shake It Up: The Remix
Shakespeare & Company Presents - Shake It Up: The Remix
Shakespeare & Company Presents - Shake It Up: The Remix
A blend of modern music and Shakespearean verse. Co-created by Allyn Burrows and Jacob Ming-Trent, Directed by Allyn Burrows
July 29-August 2 at 3:30 pm, 6 pm, and 7 pm at the Tina Packer Playhouse
The hit that had audiences on their feet returns—revved up and remixed. The Tina Packer Playhouse transforms once more into the Elephant Lounge for Shake It Up: The Remix, an exuberant mash-up of modern music and Shakespearean verse. Audiences are invited to clap, sing, stomp, and dance in the aisles as the players unleash a breathless, rocking revue
Tickets are $25-$78 and are on sale now at shakespeare.org, or by calling the box office at (413) 637-3353
Shakespeare & Company
$25-$78
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Aug 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Shakespeare & Company
Shakespeare & Company
70 Kemble St.Lenox, Massachusetts 01240
413-637-3353
news@shakespeare.org