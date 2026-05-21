Shakespeare & Company Presents: Fireflies by Matthew Barber, Directed by Daniela Varon. From the author of Enchanted April, retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, settled into her routines and secure in her standing as the town’s most respected woman. When a hole in her roof brings Abel Brown—a charming, smooth-talking drifter—onto her doorstep, he offers to repair the house and quietly begins to upend her carefully ordered life. As an unexpected late-life romance flickers to life, gossip spreads and doubts surface. Can Abel be trusted, or is he not quite who he seems? Either way, the whole town is watching.

Come Join us at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre from June 19 - July 19th at 2PM and 7PM!

Tickets are on sale now at shakespeare.org, or by calling the Box Office at (413) 637-335