Shakespeare & Company announces the 2026 Gala

Gala 2026 on Friday, June 26 unfolds between order and enchantment—where integrity meets absurdity. Inspired by Hamlet and Twelfth Night, we will explore the space between clarity and chaos, reason and emotion, truth and illusion.

The moon guides us as a symbol of change, longing, and possibility, while moments of “madness” reveal something honest and human beneath the surface. Like theater itself, the evening will balance craft and imagination, structure and surprise. We invite you to dine and dance under a celestial sky—midnight hues, constellations of light, shimmering metallics, warm candlelight, and a hint of cosmic drama.

The evening begins at 4:30 pm with cocktails under the festive Tina Packer Tents, followed by a special performance tribute in the Tina Packer Playhouse, dinner by Peter Platt of The Old Inn on the Green in the elegant Rose Meadow Tent, and dancing beneath the stars. Proceeds benefit Shakespeare & Company‘s Center for Actor Training, Education Program, and Performances. For more information, write to Director of Development Sunie Gorey at sgorey@shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199 ext.180. As a Gala benefactor, you and your guests will receive priority seating for both the performance and dinner. Those who respond by June 12 will be recognized in our print and digital Gala materials, including the Commemorative Gala Program.

Seating is limited, and the Gala traditionally sells out.

Did You Know?

Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) are a wonderful, tax-smart way to support Shakespeare & Company. For our Gala, DAF grants can be directed toward the Paddle Raise or given as a fully charitable donation. Because of IRS rules, DAF grants cannot be used to purchase tickets or tables or to pay for any portion that provides a benefit (like event attendance or meals). DAF gifts must be entirely charitable and cannot provide more than an incidental benefit—directly or indirectly—to the donor or their guests. The prohibition on indirect benefits also means DAF grants generally can’t be used for the “charitable portion” of a ticket even if you pay the benefits portion separately, also known as a “bifurcated payment.” IRS Notice 2017-73, Section 3 covers this in more detail. If you’re considering using a DAF and have questions about how to structure your support, our Development team is always happy to help.