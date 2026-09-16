For the third iteration of Shaker Outpost, Kiki Smith’s Visiting considers the quiet intimacy of welcome, bringing together a selection of Smith’s blankets with case goods she curated from Shaker Museum’s collection.

Shaker Outpost’s General Store is returning alongside Kiki Smith's new exhibition. Kalman will again stock (and re-stock) the General Store just in time for holiday gifting with her unique take on new, vintage, and antique pieces including notecards, books, textiles, kitchen items, handcrafted embroideries, and small design objects.