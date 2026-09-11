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Senior Citizens Law Day

Senior Citizens Law Day

Senior Citizens Law Day is a free event for seniors, soon-to-be seniors, their loved ones and caregivers presented by Albany Law School’s Pro Bono Program. Join us for workshops and consultations conducted with local attorneys about legal issues affecting older adults in our community.

The event will conclude with the Nancy M. Sills ’76 Lecture on Aging Law and Policy: Financial Exploitation of Older Adults, featuring Hon. Brett R. Eby, District Attorney of Saratoga County, and Elizabeth Loewy, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of EverSafe.

NOTE:
Registration is required for attorney consultations. Register at https://bit.ly/SCLD2026

Albany Law School
08:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Albany Law School Elder Law Pro Bono Society
(518) 445-2328
ElderLawProBonoSociety@albanylaw.edu
https://bit.ly/SCLD2026
Albany Law School
80 New Scotland Ave
Albany, New York 12208
518-445-3258
cmill@albanylaw.edu
www.albanylaw.edu