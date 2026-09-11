Senior Citizens Law Day is a free event for seniors, soon-to-be seniors, their loved ones and caregivers presented by Albany Law School’s Pro Bono Program. Join us for workshops and consultations conducted with local attorneys about legal issues affecting older adults in our community.

The event will conclude with the Nancy M. Sills ’76 Lecture on Aging Law and Policy: Financial Exploitation of Older Adults, featuring Hon. Brett R. Eby, District Attorney of Saratoga County, and Elizabeth Loewy, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of EverSafe.

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Registration is required for attorney consultations. Register at https://bit.ly/SCLD2026