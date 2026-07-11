Second Saturday Open Studio 12-4pm, July 11th, 2026

Beth Brown Art & Design Studio welcomes visitors every Second Saturday of the month from 12:00–4:00 PM for Open Studio.

Browse Beth’s gallery of original artwork, step inside her working studio, view current paintings in progress, and learn more about the art classes she offers.

Beth studied drawing and painting at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. A versatile painter, she works in both realism and abstraction, often incorporating collage into her work. Birds, animals, and flowers are some of the recurring subjects in her nature-inspired compositions. She is currently creating a series of large-scale acrylic mixed media paintings featuring horses.

Interested in developing your own artistic skills? Beth teaches weekly lessons in drawing, painting, mixed media, and collage for beginner to advanced levels. Students can study in person at her studio or take lessons online via Zoom. Sign up during Open Studio or register any time at her website www.bethbrownartist.com.

Beth Brown Art & Design Studio is conveniently located at 160 Delaware Ave, Suite 4 in Delmar, NY. Behind the Delmar Hannaford next to Dave’s Glass. Free admission. Artwork available for purchase. To see more of Beth’s artwork, visit www.bethbrownartwork.com.

