Schenectady Soroptimist 21st Annual Garden Tour Saturday, June 13, 2026

Join us for the Schenectady Soroptimist 21st Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 10am-3pm.

This is a self-guided driving tour of beautiful gardens in Niskayuna, Schenectady, Rotterdam and Scotia.

Tickets are $30 (children under 12 are free) Buy 5 tickets, get 1 free.

Day of tour, tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the first garden, 1512 Barclay Pl, Niskayuna.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.soroptimistofschenectady.org or at the following locations:

Petal Pusher- 745 Saratoga Rd. Burnt Hills

Scott's Hallmark- 262 Saratoga Rd. Glenville

Kulak's Nursery- 1615 Route .146 Rexford

Open Door- 128 Jay St. Schenectady

Felthousen's- 1537 Van Antwerp Rd. Niskayuna

Faddegon's- 1140 Troy- Schenectady Rd. Latham

Schenectady ARC -2999 Hamburg St, Rotterdam

The Garden- 2775 Hamburg St, Rotterdam

Garden addresses are printed on tickets and may be visited in any order. Tickets purchased online will be mailed to you or start your tour at 1512 Barclay Pl. Niskayuna for garden addresses/brochure.

All proceeds benefit Live Your Dream educational scholarships for women.

Thank you for your support!