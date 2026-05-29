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Schenectady Soroptimist 21st Annual Garden Tour

Schenectady Soroptimist 21st Annual Garden Tour

Schenectady Soroptimist 21st Annual Garden Tour Saturday, June 13, 2026
Join us for the Schenectady Soroptimist 21st Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 10am-3pm.
This is a self-guided driving tour of beautiful gardens in Niskayuna, Schenectady, Rotterdam and Scotia.
Tickets are $30 (children under 12 are free) Buy 5 tickets, get 1 free.
Day of tour, tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the first garden, 1512 Barclay Pl, Niskayuna.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.soroptimistofschenectady.org or at the following locations:
Petal Pusher- 745 Saratoga Rd. Burnt Hills
Scott's Hallmark- 262 Saratoga Rd. Glenville
Kulak's Nursery- 1615 Route .146 Rexford
Open Door- 128 Jay St. Schenectady
Felthousen's- 1537 Van Antwerp Rd. Niskayuna
Faddegon's- 1140 Troy- Schenectady Rd. Latham
Schenectady ARC -2999 Hamburg St, Rotterdam
The Garden- 2775 Hamburg St, Rotterdam

Garden addresses are printed on tickets and may be visited in any order. Tickets purchased online will be mailed to you or start your tour at 1512 Barclay Pl. Niskayuna for garden addresses/brochure.
All proceeds benefit Live Your Dream educational scholarships for women.
Thank you for your support!

1512 Barclay Pl
30.00
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SI Schenectady
5188585350
dgigone23@gmail.com
http://www.soroptimistofschenectady.org

Artist Group Info

dgigone23@gmail.com
1512 Barclay Pl
1512 Barclay Place, Niskayuna
Niskayuna, New York 12309
5188585350
dgigone23@gmail.com
http://www.soroptimistofschenectady.org