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Schenectady Out of the Darkness Community Event

Schenectady Out of the Darkness Community Event

The Schenectady Out of the Darkness Community Walk is taking place for those who are affected by suicide. We hope to raise awareness, provide social support, celebrate the lives of our lost loved ones and provide resources to individuals who are suffering. Everyone is welcome. This is pet friendly event.

Central Park Schenectady
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

NENY Chapter - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
(518) 791-1544
mstolfi@afsp.org
https://afsp.org/chapter/northeastern-new-york
Central Park Schenectady
500 Iroquois Way
Schenectady , New York 12309