Saturday Arts Lab: Create, Explore, Express!

6 Saturdays, Grades 3-5

October 31, November 7, 14, 21, December 5, 12 (Snow Make-Up December 19)

10 am - 11am

Limit 10 students

In this fun and creative class, students will dive into painting, drawing, and printmaking. They'll learn how to build exciting compositions, experiment with layers and textures, and express their ideas through art. Whether they're capturing the world around them or inventing new ones, students will grow their skills and confidence as young artists—all while having a great time making art with their peers!

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art